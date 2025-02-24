World Equity Group Inc. Makes New $406,000 Investment in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:FSEP)

World Equity Group Inc. purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:FSEP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 8,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Solutions LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the 4th quarter worth approximately $911,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 40,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 149.4% during the fourth quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 36,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 21,940 shares during the period. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 14,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Trading Down 0.9 %

FSEP opened at $46.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $562.81 million, a PE ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.51.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (FSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FSEP was launched on Sep 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

