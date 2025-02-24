Midwest Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MB Generational Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Bell Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 15,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after buying an additional 12,375 shares during the period. Joel Adams & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Finally, Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,148,000.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF stock opened at $106.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.19 and a 200 day moving average of $103.83.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

