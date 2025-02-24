Calian Group Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (TSE:CGY)

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th.

Calian Group Stock Performance

Shares of CGY opened at C$43.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.54. The firm has a market cap of C$520.07 million, a PE ratio of 46.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88. Calian Group has a 12 month low of C$42.88 and a 12 month high of C$60.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$48.24 and a 200-day moving average price of C$47.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CGY. CIBC decreased their price target on Calian Group from C$63.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Ventum Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Calian Group from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Acumen Capital lowered their target price on shares of Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Calian Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$72.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jo-Anne Cecile Poirier sold 4,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.15, for a total transaction of C$205,951.20. Also, Director Young Park sold 4,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.09, for a total transaction of C$210,077.46. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,147 shares of company stock valued at $148,588 and sold 10,884 shares valued at $528,380. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Calian Group Company Profile

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segment: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS). The company offers systems engineering, software development, integration design, embedded design, operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research & development solutions and services; environmental and radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training services; and sophisticated communication systems for the satellite industry, such as antennas, RF systems, decimator RF spectrum analyzers, in-orbit test systems, software defined solutions, operations and teleport services, transmitters, receivers, and modems.

