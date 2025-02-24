Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,030,318 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 135% from the previous session’s volume of 438,694 shares.The stock last traded at $42.06 and had previously closed at $42.56.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,957,000. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $21,178,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 145.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 262,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,293,000 after acquiring an additional 155,112 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,620,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,829,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

