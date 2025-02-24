Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February 24th (AAOI, ALGM, ALHC, ALTR, APEI, APLD, ARQT, BCPC, BRKR, BTDR)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, February 24th:

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $44.00 price target on the stock.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC)

had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $113.00 target price on the stock.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Guggenheim.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $190.00 price target on the stock.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Guggenheim.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. The firm currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. Barrington Research currently has a $2.50 target price on the stock.

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $420.00 price target on the stock.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at TD Securities. The firm currently has a $490.00 target price on the stock.

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $47.00 price target on the stock.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $53.00 target price on the stock.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Guggenheim. The firm currently has a $56.00 target price on the stock.

Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at D. Boral Capital. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $64.00 target price on the stock.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. The firm currently has a $57.00 price target on the stock.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital. The firm currently has a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Guggenheim.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $60.00 price target on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $220.00 target price on the stock.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the stock.

PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $120.00 target price on the stock.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $175.00 target price on the stock.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $255.00 target price on the stock.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. The firm currently has a $675.00 price target on the stock.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Guggenheim.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at D. Boral Capital. The firm currently has a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Guggenheim. The firm currently has a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $53.00 price target on the stock.

