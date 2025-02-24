Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February 24th (AAOI, ALGM, ALHC, ALTR, APEI, APLD, ARQT, BCPC, BRKR, BTDR)

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2025

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, February 24th:

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $44.00 price target on the stock.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $113.00 target price on the stock.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Guggenheim.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $190.00 price target on the stock.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Guggenheim.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. The firm currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. Barrington Research currently has a $2.50 target price on the stock.

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $420.00 price target on the stock.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at TD Securities. The firm currently has a $490.00 target price on the stock.

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $47.00 price target on the stock.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $53.00 target price on the stock.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Guggenheim. The firm currently has a $56.00 target price on the stock.

Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at D. Boral Capital. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $64.00 target price on the stock.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. The firm currently has a $57.00 price target on the stock.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital. The firm currently has a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Guggenheim.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $60.00 price target on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $220.00 target price on the stock.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the stock.

PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $120.00 target price on the stock.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $175.00 target price on the stock.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $255.00 target price on the stock.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. The firm currently has a $675.00 price target on the stock.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Guggenheim.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at D. Boral Capital. The firm currently has a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Guggenheim. The firm currently has a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $53.00 price target on the stock.

