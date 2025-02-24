Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February 24th (AAOI, ALGM, ALHC, ALTR, APEI, APLD, ARQT, BCPC, BRKR, BTDR)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, February 24th:
Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $44.00 price target on the stock.
Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock.
Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $113.00 target price on the stock.
American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a $24.00 price target on the stock.
Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the stock.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Guggenheim.
Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $190.00 price target on the stock.
Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Guggenheim.
Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. The firm currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.
First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $26.00 price target on the stock.
Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.
CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock.
Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. Barrington Research currently has a $2.50 target price on the stock.
Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock.
Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $420.00 price target on the stock.
Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at TD Securities. The firm currently has a $490.00 target price on the stock.
F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $47.00 price target on the stock.
GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $53.00 target price on the stock.
Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Guggenheim. The firm currently has a $56.00 target price on the stock.
Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.
Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at D. Boral Capital. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the stock.
Koppers (NYSE:KOP) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $64.00 target price on the stock.
Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. The firm currently has a $57.00 price target on the stock.
MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital. The firm currently has a $36.00 target price on the stock.
Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Guggenheim.
Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $60.00 price target on the stock.
NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $220.00 target price on the stock.
PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the stock.
PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock.
Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $120.00 target price on the stock.
Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $175.00 target price on the stock.
SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $255.00 target price on the stock.
Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. The firm currently has a $675.00 price target on the stock.
Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Guggenheim.
ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock.
Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at D. Boral Capital. The firm currently has a $21.00 price target on the stock.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Guggenheim. The firm currently has a $100.00 target price on the stock.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $53.00 price target on the stock.
Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.