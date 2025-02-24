Top Airline Stocks To Research – February 24th

American Airlines Group, United Airlines, and Delta Air Lines are the three Airline stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Airline stocks represent shares of ownership in companies that provide air transportation services for passengers and cargo. Their value is influenced by various factors, including economic conditions, fuel prices, regulatory changes, and global travel trends, making them potentially volatile investments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Airline stocks within the last several days.

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

American Airlines Group stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.38. The stock had a trading volume of 19,818,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,071,367. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.12. American Airlines Group has a one year low of $9.07 and a one year high of $19.10.

United Airlines (UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

NASDAQ:UAL traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $98.12. 2,804,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,447,452. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. United Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $37.02 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.43.

Delta Air Lines (DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

NYSE DAL traded up $1.77 on Monday, reaching $61.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,762,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,175,310. The firm has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Delta Air Lines has a fifty-two week low of $37.29 and a fifty-two week high of $69.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.57.

