Hays (LON:HAS) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Hays plc (LON:HAS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 69.93 ($0.88) and last traded at GBX 70.20 ($0.89), with a volume of 535423 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71.25 ($0.90).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -226.48, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 76.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 82.56.
Hays (LON:HAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported GBX 0.19 ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hays had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. As a group, analysts expect that Hays plc will post 4.0966184 EPS for the current fiscal year.
