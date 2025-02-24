Hays (LON:HAS) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Hays plc (LON:HAS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 69.93 ($0.88) and last traded at GBX 70.20 ($0.89), with a volume of 535423 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71.25 ($0.90).

Hays Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -226.48, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 76.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 82.56.

Hays (LON:HAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported GBX 0.19 ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hays had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. As a group, analysts expect that Hays plc will post 4.0966184 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Hays

Hays Company Profile

In related news, insider James Hilton purchased 638 shares of Hays stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 77 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £491.26 ($621.69). 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

