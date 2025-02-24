Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target Cut to C$78.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$79.50 to C$78.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BEI.UN. CIBC reduced their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$86.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James decreased their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$91.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$84.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$96.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$98.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$84.50.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down C$0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$64.15. The stock had a trading volume of 52,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,846. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.35, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$63.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$73.58. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$59.53 and a twelve month high of C$91.81.

In related news, Director Scott Andrew Morrison acquired 650 shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$64.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,094.98. Insiders own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 34,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always lives.

