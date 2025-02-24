Equifax (EFX) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Equifax (NYSE: EFX):

2/18/2025 – Equifax was upgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/11/2025 – Equifax was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/7/2025 – Equifax had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $335.00 to $325.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/7/2025 – Equifax had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $286.00 to $279.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/7/2025 – Equifax had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

2/7/2025 – Equifax had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $284.00 to $281.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/7/2025 – Equifax had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $335.00 to $310.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/7/2025 – Equifax had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $325.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2025 – Equifax had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $321.00 to $313.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/28/2025 – Equifax had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $320.00 to $316.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/15/2025 – Equifax had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $340.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/10/2025 – Equifax had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $325.00 to $321.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Equifax Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of EFX stock traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $240.05. 1,006,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,059,298. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $258.10 and its 200-day moving average is $272.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $213.02 and a fifty-two week high of $309.63. The company has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.58.

Get Equifax Inc alerts:

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.12. Equifax had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 19.13%. Analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Equifax

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

In related news, EVP Lisa M. Nelson sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total value of $143,474.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,697 shares in the company, valued at $3,045,781.83. This trade represents a 4.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Equifax by 178.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 435 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 34.8% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the third quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Equifax by 7.9% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.