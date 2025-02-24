Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2025

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMTGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0533 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BSMT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.08. The stock had a trading volume of 17,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,157. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.97 and its 200 day moving average is $23.10. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.70 and a 52-week high of $23.45.

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2029. BSMT was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

