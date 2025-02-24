Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.75 per share and revenue of $14.07 billion for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

Shares of BUD stock opened at $54.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $97.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $45.94 and a 1 year high of $67.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

