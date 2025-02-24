iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $524,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 144.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,522,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 16,654.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 49,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,835,000 after buying an additional 48,965 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

IXJ stock opened at $91.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.56. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $85.21 and a 12-month high of $101.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.35.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

