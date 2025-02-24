GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.20.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GOVX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of GeoVax Labs in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on GeoVax Labs in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of GeoVax Labs in a report on Friday, January 31st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in GeoVax Labs in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in GeoVax Labs in the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GeoVax Labs by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 33,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in GeoVax Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOVX opened at $1.68 on Wednesday. GeoVax Labs has a fifty-two week low of $1.09 and a fifty-two week high of $11.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day moving average is $2.67.

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and solid tumor cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.

