GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.20.
Several research analysts have weighed in on GOVX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of GeoVax Labs in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on GeoVax Labs in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of GeoVax Labs in a report on Friday, January 31st.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GOVX
Institutional Trading of GeoVax Labs
GeoVax Labs Price Performance
GOVX opened at $1.68 on Wednesday. GeoVax Labs has a fifty-two week low of $1.09 and a fifty-two week high of $11.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day moving average is $2.67.
GeoVax Labs Company Profile
GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and solid tumor cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than GeoVax Labs
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Why Genuine Parts Company Is a Royally Good Buy Right Now
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Industrials Are Quietly Outpacing the Market: 3 Stocks to Watch
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- These 5 Energy Stocks Hedge Inflation With Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for GeoVax Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoVax Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.