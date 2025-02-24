LanzaTech Global (LNZA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect LanzaTech Global to post earnings of ($0.09) per share and revenue of $23.55 million for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LanzaTech Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LNZA opened at $0.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. The stock has a market cap of $170.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.41. LanzaTech Global has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $3.58.

Get LanzaTech Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of LanzaTech Global from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

About LanzaTech Global

(Get Free Report)

LanzaTech Global, Inc operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in the United States and internationally. The company transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. It is also developing biocatalysts and processes to produce a suite of additional products utilizing novel biocatalysts, including acetone and isopropanol (IPA) and industrial solvents used in various applications, including production of polymers from IPA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LanzaTech Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LanzaTech Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.