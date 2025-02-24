Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.17.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SGMO. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on Sangamo Therapeutics from $3.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Sangamo Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMO opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.45 and its 200-day moving average is $1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.30. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $3.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $722,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 222.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,012,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 698,296 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $358,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $2,316,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

