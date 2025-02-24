First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its position in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 44,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000.

NXTG opened at $90.22 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.12. First Trust Indxx NextG ETF has a 1 year low of $73.37 and a 1 year high of $91.29. The stock has a market cap of $374.39 million, a P/E ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.4269 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx 5G & NextG Thematic index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted index of global equities related to next generation digital cellular technologies. NXTG was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

