Comparing Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFY) and Datalex (OTCMKTS:DLEXY)

Datalex (OTCMKTS:DLEXY – Get Free Report) and Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Datalex pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Mitie Group pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%.

Profitability

This table compares Datalex and Mitie Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Datalex N/A N/A N/A Mitie Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Datalex 0 0 0 0 0.00 Mitie Group 0 0 0 1 4.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Datalex and Mitie Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Datalex and Mitie Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Datalex $28.89 million 3.56 -$9.02 million N/A N/A Mitie Group $5.59 billion 0.33 $158.76 million N/A N/A

Mitie Group has higher revenue and earnings than Datalex.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Mitie Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Mitie Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Datalex has a beta of 15.76, meaning that its stock price is 1,476% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mitie Group has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mitie Group beats Datalex on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Datalex

Datalex plc develops and sells various distribution and retailing software products and solutions to the airline industry in Ireland, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company operates in two segments, E-Business and TPF Consulting. It offers Datalex Direct, a customer-centric digital commerce product for travel retailing through airlines’ direct channels; Datalex Merchandiser that enables airlines to deploy intelligent merchandising strategies across channels and touchpoints, generate revenue, and optimize traveler engagement at various points in their journey; Datalex NDC, a new distribution capability (NDC) product that offers airlines full NDC offer and order management capabilities to control, optimize. and differentiate offers; and Datalex Dynamic, which creates and optimizes capabilities by allowing airlines to build customer centric, contextualized, and personalized offers for air and non-air products. The company also provides Datalex China Shopping and Pricing Engine, an air shopping and pricing solution for Chinese airlines; and Datalex Pricing AI, an AI-powered real-time pricing product that enables airlines to move beyond fixed fare classes to a customer-centric world. In addition, it delivers professional and hosting services; and offers online payment processing connectivity services. Further, the company provides IT consultancy services to airlines. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Mitie Group

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides facilities management and professional services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities. The company provides decarbonization, electrical grid connections, emission intelligence, energy and carbon, EV fleets, and heat solutions, as well as solar energy; cleaning and hygiene, engineering maintenance, integrated facilities management, landscape, and waste management services; project and workplace services; and Fire & security systems, front of house, intelligence, vetting, and security guarding service. It serves to financial, professional, life science, manufacturing, media, telecom and tech, retail, shopping centres, transport, utilities, central and local government, critical environment, defence, education, healthcare, and justice and immigration sectors. The company was incorporated in 1936 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

