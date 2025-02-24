Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $105,000 Stock Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 481.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in YETI by 265.8% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of YETI by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 155,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,366,000 after acquiring an additional 9,560 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 26,657.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 43,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 43,452 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of YETI during the third quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of YETI by 7.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter.

Get YETI alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on YETI. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of YETI from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America lowered YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on YETI from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on YETI from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of YETI in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.77.

YETI Price Performance

NYSE YETI opened at $36.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.15. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.41 and a 52 week high of $45.25.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $555.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.08 million. YETI had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 28.23%. Research analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About YETI

(Free Report)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.