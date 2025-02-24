Sensei Biotherapeutics (SNSE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect Sensei Biotherapeutics to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of SNSE stock opened at $0.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.52. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $1.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cancer patients. The company's Tumor Microenvironment Activated Biologics platform is designed to generate highly selective therapeutics that disable immunosuppressive signals or activate immunostimulatory signals selectively in the tumor microenvironment.

