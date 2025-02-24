Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $1.39 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,995 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 61.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 18,021 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 19,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 22.5% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA JAVA opened at $65.58 on Monday. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a twelve month low of $56.72 and a twelve month high of $68.77. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.68.

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

