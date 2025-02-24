Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $93,000 Stock Holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 507.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,603 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of KBR in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of KBR by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 531 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in KBR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in KBR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in KBR in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KBR has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of KBR from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on KBR from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on KBR from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on KBR from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KBR has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

KBR Stock Performance

KBR opened at $49.08 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.90. KBR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.66 and a 52-week high of $72.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.83.

KBR Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is 27.73%.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

