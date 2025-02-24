Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 10,585 Shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun (NYSEARCA:JUNM)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its position in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun (NYSEARCA:JUNM – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,585 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JUNM. Encompass More Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun by 195.3% during the third quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 137,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after buying an additional 90,602 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,585,000. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,159,000. World Equity Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun in the third quarter worth approximately $1,051,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun during the third quarter valued at approximately $896,000.

Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun Stock Performance

Shares of JUNM stock opened at $32.11 on Monday. Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun has a 12-month low of $30.40 and a 12-month high of $32.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.95 and its 200 day moving average is $31.58.

