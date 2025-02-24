Venturi Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in TWFG, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWFG)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TWFG, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWFG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of TWFG in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in TWFG during the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TWFG during the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in TWFG in the 3rd quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in TWFG in the third quarter worth about $1,546,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TWFG has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of TWFG in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of TWFG from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on TWFG from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of TWFG from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.86.

TWFG Stock Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ:TWFG opened at $29.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.64. TWFG, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.31 and a 52 week high of $36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 122.61 and a quick ratio of 122.61.

TWFG Profile

TWFG, Inc operates an independent distribution platform for personal and commercial insurance products in the United States. Its personal and commercial insurance products include auto, home, renters, life, health, motorcycle, umbrella, boat, recreational vehicle, flood, wind, event, luxury item, general liability, property, business auto, workers’ compensation, business owner policy, and professional liability insurance products, as well as commercial bonds and group benefits.

