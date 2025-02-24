Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,896 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 796.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the third quarter worth $63,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IGM opened at $104.41 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.49. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 52-week low of $79.68 and a 52-week high of $108.73. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.53.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

