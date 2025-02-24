Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 1,577 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,577 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VPL. Southland Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 30,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VPL opened at $74.18 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.37 and its 200-day moving average is $74.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.79. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a one year low of $67.57 and a one year high of $79.75.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

