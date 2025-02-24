Parcion Private Wealth LLC Buys 80 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swedbank AB lifted its position in Tesla by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,098,717 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $287,457,000 after acquiring an additional 29,669 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,166 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 8,765 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 990 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $337.80 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 165.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $400.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “cautious” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, February 10th. Mizuho reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $515.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on Tesla from $226.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Tesla from $492.00 to $474.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.56, for a total value of $2,894,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,063,565.40. The trade was a 6.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.06, for a total transaction of $39,792,803.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,095,100. This represents a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 523,386 shares of company stock worth $195,995,200. 20.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

