Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Bought by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 78.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 4.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Snap-on by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 5,212 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 34,381.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 130,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,760,000 after purchasing an additional 129,960 shares in the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap-on currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $345.40.

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,860 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.05, for a total value of $2,325,883.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,310,898.80. The trade was a 6.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.86, for a total value of $1,270,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,586.54. This represents a 60.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,503 shares of company stock worth $15,906,074 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNA opened at $335.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $252.98 and a 12 month high of $373.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $343.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $323.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.04. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 19.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.75 EPS. Analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $2.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $8.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.90%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

