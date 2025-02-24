Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,919 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,861,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Autodesk during the third quarter worth about $12,643,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in Autodesk in the third quarter valued at about $510,189,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 196.2% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,099 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1,058.9% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 29,296 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,659,000 after acquiring an additional 26,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK opened at $285.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.00. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.32 and a 1-year high of $326.62. The company has a market cap of $61.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.55, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.43.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 53.87%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADSK shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on Autodesk in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.45.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

