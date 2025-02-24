Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 959 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMG. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at about $877,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,549 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 4,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 415,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,819,000 after purchasing an additional 42,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 3.0 %

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $51.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $69.76 billion, a PE ratio of 46.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.16. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.98 and a 52 week high of $69.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 13.56%. On average, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 4,404 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $286,304.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,792 shares in the company, valued at $12,078,337.92. The trade was a 2.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

