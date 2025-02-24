MONECO Advisors LLC Has $1.35 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 14,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOE stock opened at $164.84 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $146.05 and a 52 week high of $176.83. The company has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.91.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

