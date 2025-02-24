Black Diamond Financial LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Black Diamond Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 305.3% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of VB opened at $239.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $59.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $209.81 and a twelve month high of $263.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $246.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.86.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

