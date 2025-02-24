Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Takes $2.56 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,982 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYK. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at $762,798,000. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at $143,392,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,582,959 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,279,788,000 after buying an additional 316,404 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,306,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,639,725,000 after buying an additional 215,782 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1,552.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 207,889 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $75,102,000 after buying an additional 195,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Stryker from $366.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Stryker from $411.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $442.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Stryker from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 target price (up from $380.00) on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $422.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total value of $941,586.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,705,827.65. This represents a 14.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total value of $78,993,998.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,642,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,567,498. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:SYK opened at $382.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $314.93 and a 1-year high of $406.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $378.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $369.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.30, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.96.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 43.30%.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.