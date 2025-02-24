Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Holdings Lifted by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 347.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,142 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Leidos were worth $4,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1,460.0% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Human Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos Stock Down 2.6 %

LDOS stock opened at $126.66 on Monday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.22 and a 12-month high of $202.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.84.

Leidos Announces Dividend

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.13. Leidos had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 30.93%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.32%.

Insider Transactions at Leidos

In related news, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total value of $203,320.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,260.48. This trade represents a 19.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.24, for a total transaction of $279,278.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,264 shares in the company, valued at $1,478,287.36. The trade was a 15.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LDOS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $228.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $200.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Leidos from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Leidos from $194.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.27.

View Our Latest Research Report on Leidos

Leidos Company Profile

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.