Partners Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VNQ. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 24,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $91.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.49. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $78.27 and a 1-year high of $99.58.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

