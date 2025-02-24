Black Diamond Financial LLC Sells 118 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Black Diamond Financial LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.7% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 7,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 142,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 36.5% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO opened at $270.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $271.67 and a 200 day moving average of $267.55. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $234.18 and a fifty-two week high of $285.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

