Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS’s 8th Largest Position

Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 0.8% of Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 20,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,594,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 161,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,723,000 after acquiring an additional 14,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Equity Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 208.3% in the fourth quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 115,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 78,110 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $51.24 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $46.79 and a 1-year high of $53.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.36. The company has a market capitalization of $134.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

