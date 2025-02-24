Partners Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 184.4% during the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 202.2% in the 4th quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $28.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.69 and its 200 day moving average is $28.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $29.72.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.