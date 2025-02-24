Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 702,011 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Intel were worth $14,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 7,370.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Finley Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $24.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.08. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $46.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Intel from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.88.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

