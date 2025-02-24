Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 76,466 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,829 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for approximately 1.4% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $34,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connable Office Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.7% during the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,889 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. James J. Burns & Company LLC grew its position in Adobe by 5.6% during the third quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 415 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners increased its stake in Adobe by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 387 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Adobe from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $685.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $640.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.88.

In related news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.83, for a total transaction of $145,567.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,203.55. This trade represents a 11.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.28, for a total value of $403,172.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,153 shares in the company, valued at $9,687,063.84. The trade was a 4.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,126. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $444.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $403.75 and a 1-year high of $587.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $440.46 and its 200-day moving average is $493.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

