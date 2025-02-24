Edge Capital Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Edge Capital Group LLC cut its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,547 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,672 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $13,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Planning Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 137.3% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.32.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $130,073.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,596.63. This trade represents a 61.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 19,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $3,275,511.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,762 shares in the company, valued at $3,526,010.46. The trade was a 48.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,708 shares of company stock valued at $7,713,734. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 4.8 %

QCOM stock opened at $165.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.25. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $149.43 and a fifty-two week high of $230.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $164.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.84.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 36.32%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

