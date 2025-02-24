Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC Has $5.51 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 125,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 926 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4,618.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,170,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,290 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 33,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $674,000. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 26,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 23,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VWO opened at $46.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $49.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.49.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.