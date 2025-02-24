C WorldWide Group Holding A S Increases Stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $15,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 171.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 211.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 1,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $147,285.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,445. This trade represents a 30.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.87, for a total transaction of $196,132.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,681 shares in the company, valued at $4,995,944.47. This represents a 3.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 236,600 shares of company stock valued at $34,348,261 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $120.69 on Monday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.95 and a 12-month high of $157.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.31.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 14.49%. As a group, analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, February 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NBIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $184.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.90.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

