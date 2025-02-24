W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Acquires 8,723 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 239,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,723 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF accounts for 1.6% of W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $15,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 1,706.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 6,419.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 55,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after buying an additional 54,177 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 79,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,294,000 after buying an additional 17,011 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000.

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF stock opened at $64.29 on Monday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.48 and a fifty-two week high of $66.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.65.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.3816 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.