FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFR) Shares Purchased by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFR – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,778 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF were worth $6,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BUFR. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF by 151.2% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $341,000.

Get FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF alerts:

FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

BATS:BUFR opened at $31.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.23.

About FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF

The First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (BUFR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which holds a laddered portfolio of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETFs. BUFR was launched on Aug 10, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.