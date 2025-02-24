C WorldWide Group Holding A S Sells 735,244 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S decreased its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 74.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735,244 shares during the quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $19,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCI. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Service Co. International by 36.8% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Service Co. International during the third quarter worth $80,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in Service Co. International by 110,300.0% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Service Co. International by 64.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Service Co. International by 29.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Service Co. International Stock Up 0.4 %

SCI opened at $78.97 on Monday. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $67.19 and a fifty-two week high of $89.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.72. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.87.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 32.18%. On average, analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 33.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Service Co. International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Service Co. International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Service Co. International

About Service Co. International

(Free Report)

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.