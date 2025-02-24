Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV Boosts Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 20,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Delta Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on PSX shares. Wolfe Research raised Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler cut Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of PSX opened at $128.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.03. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $108.90 and a 1 year high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($1.38). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.12%.

About Phillips 66

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.