Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Holdings Decreased by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 31.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCJ. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Cameco by 58.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,777,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,639 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,478,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,386,000 after purchasing an additional 410,711 shares during the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. boosted its holdings in Cameco by 7.5% in the third quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 2,268,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,326,000 after purchasing an additional 159,200 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Cameco by 9.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,175,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,968,000 after buying an additional 187,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Cameco by 44.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,151,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,737,000 after buying an additional 664,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Trading Down 6.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $43.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.79 and its 200-day moving average is $49.75. The company has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.55 and a beta of 0.94. Cameco Co. has a 52-week low of $35.43 and a 52-week high of $62.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $845.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.56.

About Cameco

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

