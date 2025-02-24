WealthShield Partners LLC Sells 1,624 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

WealthShield Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Genesis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,290,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,538,000. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 54,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the period. World Equity Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $396,000. Finally, Delta Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $312,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $197.69 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $177.15 and a 52 week high of $219.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.76. The stock has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

