Top Airline Stocks To Watch Today – February 23rd

United Airlines, American Airlines Group, Delta Air Lines, RTX, and Expedia Group are the five Airline stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Airline stocks within the last several days.

United Airlines (UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Shares of UAL traded down $6.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.89. 10,962,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,365,010. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.43. United Airlines has a 52 week low of $37.02 and a 52 week high of $116.00.

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

NASDAQ:AAL traded down $0.63 on Friday, reaching $15.23. 55,640,754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,009,100. American Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $19.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.11 and its 200-day moving average is $14.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.35.

Delta Air Lines (DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

DAL stock traded down $3.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.88. The stock had a trading volume of 12,789,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,235,301. The firm has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.44. Delta Air Lines has a 1-year low of $37.29 and a 1-year high of $69.98.

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

RTX stock traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,845,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,858,657. RTX has a 12 month low of $88.90 and a 12 month high of $132.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.93. The company has a market cap of $164.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82.

Expedia Group (EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Shares of EXPE stock traded down $8.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $196.91. 2,559,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,286,115. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.13. The firm has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Expedia Group has a fifty-two week low of $107.25 and a fifty-two week high of $207.73.

