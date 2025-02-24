Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Holdings Lowered by HealthInvest Partners AB

HealthInvest Partners AB cut its stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,991 shares during the period. Cencora makes up approximately 3.4% of HealthInvest Partners AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. HealthInvest Partners AB’s holdings in Cencora were worth $7,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 6,855.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,065,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,874,000 after buying an additional 2,035,679 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Cencora by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,193,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,927,000 after purchasing an additional 338,452 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Cencora by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,077,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,173,000 after purchasing an additional 308,773 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Cencora by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,638,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,771,000 after purchasing an additional 292,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cencora by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,045,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,970,000 after purchasing an additional 291,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

COR stock opened at $241.47 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40. The company has a market cap of $46.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.49. Cencora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.77 and a twelve month high of $262.26.

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.23. Cencora had a return on equity of 328.62% and a net margin of 0.46%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Cencora’s payout ratio is 31.29%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on COR shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cencora from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cencora from $289.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cencora from $237.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Cencora from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Cencora in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.90.

In other Cencora news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.72, for a total transaction of $383,792.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,329 shares in the company, valued at $4,649,648.88. This trade represents a 7.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

